The Telegraph: Why Athens is the Perfect City for an Autumn Break

The British newspaper The Telegraph has urged all those seeking “one last blast of warmth before winter” to visit Greece, in an article appearing on Thursday.

“Longing for one last blast of warmth before winter sets in? Look no further than Athens,” the British newspaper reported.

“Summer lingers in Athens, which basks in a glow of 20C as October slips into November,” the newspaper said and proposed strolls in the centre of Athens. More specifically, it proposed a stroll taking in Syntagma Square, along Mitropoleos street and the Monastiraki neighbourhood.

It also adviser visitors to visit the Acropolis museum, an obvious but unmissable part of Athens, “crowned by that majestic fifth-century-BC temple the Parthenon,” as well as the National Museum of Contemporary Art.

Moreover, the article recommends stores, restaurants, and provides transport information.