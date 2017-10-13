Greece the Honoured Country at Summer Fancy Food Show in NY

NEW YORK – Greece will be the honoured country at the biggest and most important US food and beverages exhibition, the ‘Summer Fancy Food Show’ taking place in New York in June, 2018.

According to sources, this development was the result of Enterprise Greece’s efforts to strengthen Greece’s presence in international markets, as well as its fixed strategy for increasing exports and attracting investments.

The exhibition is organised by the Specialty Food Association, which numbers over 3,000 members. It is considered the largest exhibition in the sector of food and beverages of northern America and is an event that attracts the most important representatives of the food and beverages’ retail, wholesale, supply, distribution, catering and industry sectors, as well as from the media.