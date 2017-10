NEW YORK. Last Sunday, October 8 in the evening Dimitrios and Anastasia Ramoundos with their sons Peter (Panagiotis) and Jack together with sister-in-law and aunt Betty Kalogrides decided to visit St. Thomas Greek Festival in Cherry Hill New Jersey by car to spend few happy hours with friends, Greek music and good food. But they never reached their destination alive.

Just before 5:00 p.m. as their car was crossing the intersection of Sicklerville Road and Dunlin Way a tan Toyota Camry …