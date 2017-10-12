Greek Orthodox Shooting Victim Off Life Support

NEW YORK – The Greek-American community in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Tucson Arizona, and in Irvine, California and many members from other Greek communities around the Southwest sent their prayers and love to all the victims of the shooting, but especially for the recuperation and healing of the 26-year-old Savannah Sanchez. Savannah is the only Greek Orthodox parishioner that got seriously hurt during the worst mass shooting on U.S. soil, on October 1, 2017. The perpetrator, Stephen Paddock killed 58 …