Greek-American Family Decimated in a Car Crash in New Jersey

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ — A Greek-American family with strong family ties to the island of Andros, Greece, got decimated in a terrible and bloody traffic accident on Sunday, 8 of October after 5:00 p.m. in NJ. Three family members were killed and two others fighting for their lives. When their car got collided head-on with Richard Mason’s car on Sicklerville Road on their way to the Greek Agora Festival, the driver Peter Ramoundos, 43, died on impact as did Mason, …