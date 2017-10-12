Greek-American Family Decimated in a Car Crash in New Jersey

By October 12, 2017

Peter Ramoundos Photo: https://www.gofundme.com/friends-of-peter-ramoundos

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ — A Greek-American family with strong family ties to the island of Andros, Greece, got decimated in a terrible and bloody traffic accident on Sunday, 8 of October after 5:00 p.m. in NJ. Three family members were killed and two others fighting for their lives. When their car  got collided head-on with Richard Mason’s car on Sicklerville Road on their way to the Greek Agora Festival, the driver Peter Ramoundos, 43, died on impact as did Mason, …

