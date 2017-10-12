Prominent Lawyer Shot and Killed in Central Athens (Video)

ATHENS – A prominent lawyer was shot and killed by unknown individuals in his office in central Athens on Thursday evening, police said.

Mihalis Zafiropoulos, aged 52, was the son of former New Democracy MP Nontas Zafiropoulos, and specialized in cases of financial crime.

According to an associate of Zafiropoulos who worked in the office next door, the victim opened the main entrance of the building to two individuals who walked up the stairs to the second floor. He then suddenly heard a gunshot and when he ran to see what had happened, he found the victim bend over his office and the killers gone.

Στο σημείο της δολοφονικής επίθεσης κατά του δικηγόρου Μιχάλη Ζαφειρόπουλου.Διαβάστε περισσότερα: http://bit.ly/2kJvD4v Posted by Εθνικός Κήρυξ / The National Herald on Thursday, October 12, 2017

The initial examination shows that Zafiropoulos was shot in his abdomen. Police and a coroner are on the scene to collect the evidence.

Zafiropoulos’ office is located on Asklipiou Street, in Exarhia. Police arrived swiftly on the scene and are investigating the crime.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called for a prompt investigation into the killing of a prominent lawyer in central Athens on Thursday, in a call to Alternate Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Toskas.

Mihalis Zafiropoulos, son of former New Democracy MP Nontas Zafiropoulos, was shot and killed in his office by unknown individuals. He specialized in financial crime. Police arrived swiftly on the scene and are investigating the crime.

Στο σημείο της δολοφονικής επίθεσης κατά του δικηγόρου Μιχάλη Ζαφειρόπουλου. Posted by Εθνικός Κήρυξ / The National Herald on Thursday, October 12, 2017

New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his abhorrence over the killing of prominent lawyer Mihalis Zafiropoulos on Thursday, saying he was a great friend.

“I express by abhorrence over M. Zafiropoulos’s brutal assassination. [He was a] Worthy lawyer, distinguished member of ND and a very good friend,” he said in a tweet.

Zafiropoulos, son of former New Democracy MP Nontas Zafiropoulos, was shot and killed in his office by unknown individuals. Police arrived swiftly on the scene and are investigating the crime.