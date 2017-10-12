Court Acquits 17 Ierissos Residents over Hellas Gold Incidents

POLYGYROS, Greece – Seventeen residents of Ierissos were acquitted on Thursday, by a misdemeanours court of Polygyros in the northern Greek peninsula of Halkidiki, of participation in clashes against the police in March 2013 during a protest against gold mining.

The clashes occurred when police arrived in Ierissos to investigate an arson incident that had taken place a month earlier at the Hellas Gold worksite.

The court acquitted the 17, who had been charged with obstructing transportation, due to the statute of limitations as set out by law 4411/2016.

Another five residents of Ierissos, who are included in the case, will be tried on January 30, 2018 for charges including resistance to authority and causing bodily harm. The court had to postpone the decision because two of the witnesses were absent.