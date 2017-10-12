PM Tsipras Visits Air Force Combat Wing (Photos)

The spirit of Greek fighter pilots is the Hellenic Air Force’s secret weapon, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday, following a ride on an F-16 C/D Block 52+ over the North Aegean, during a visit to the 110 Combat Wing and 337 Squadron based in Larissa.

“You defend our national sovereignty with your readiness and your abilities, and peace and stability in the area at the same time,” Tsipras told the pilots, and “Greece’s readiness to face any danger and threat strenghtens the dynamic of peace and stability throughout this area.”

Asked to comment on his ride on warplane, the premier said, “It’s one of the most amazing experiences I have ever had.”