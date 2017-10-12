Greek Church Parishioner “Getting Stronger Every Day”

TUCSON, Arizona – Savannah Sanchez, a parishioner of the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Tucson, AZ was the only Greek Orthodox victim critically hurt on October 1 while attending the last day of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

Savannah Nicole Sanchez had been in critical condition after two surgeries, her family said, according to the Tuscon Sentinel.

“Savannah is doing great!,” her sister posted on Facebook on Monday afternoon. “She’s off life support and she’s just getting stronger & stronger every day,” Sarina Mendez said.

Savannah is in her early 20’s. Savannah’s mother and her 3 sisters were all baptized Greek Orthodox through catechism and are all members of St. Demetrios parish. Savannah was in the last stages of her catechism and was almost ready to be baptized too.