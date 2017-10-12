Three Youths Aged 17 and 18 Arrested for Attack on Pakistanis

ATHENS – Two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old were arrested on Thursday for the attack against two Pakistani nationals on Saturday in Aspropyrgos.

According to police, the three are supporters of the extreme right but no evidence officially linking them to the Golden Dawn party or any other extreme right group was found.

In their houses police found clubs and other objects. The suspects are known to police for their participation in a series of incidents. Three more persons are wanted for their involvement in the attack.