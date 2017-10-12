I’m thinking of resigning, says Centrists Union leader Leventis

ATHENS – Centrists Union party leader Vassilis Leventis revealed that he was thinking of resigning from parliament because, as he said, ‘the political system stinks,’ while speaking to SKAI TV on Thursday.

“On Monday I will deliver a speech in Thessaloniki. There is a threat, on my part, that I will resign,” he stated.

In his interview, Leventis claimed “They ignore me. I did not enter parliament to draw a salary. I will make my decision on Monday. I do not want to be part of a filthy and corrupted political system,” he said.