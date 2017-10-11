Archbishop Demetrios Returning the $75,000 to Leadership 100

NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America is giving $75,000 back to Leadership 100 after TNH reported that he intended to use the money given to that organization by the Archdiocese so that the latter could publish a special edition of the Orthodox Observer in which to answer TNH’s numerous revelations regarding the Archdiocese’s crisis.

Leadership 100 received complaints from numerous members, and fears were expressed regarding the endangering of its nonprofit status. One Executive Committee member refused …