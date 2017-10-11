Lindsey Graham Admits Health Care Follies

Lindsey Graham (SC) is one of the most respected members of the Senate. A self-defined Reagan-style Republican, his major area of expertise is national security. Given this background, it was surprising that he gave his name to the bill to repeal Obamacare.

That bill failed when three Republican senators, including John McCain, one of Graham’s closest associates, indicated he would vote against it.The usually witty and congenial Graham had used strong language to advance the bill.After it failed, however, he made …