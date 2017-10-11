Greek Alt. Defence Minister Vitsas Invites US to Invest in Greece

ATHENS – Alternate Defence Minister Dimitris Vitsas met on Tuesday in Washington, DC with Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Katie Wheelbarger and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy Thomas Goffus.

In the evening (local time), he addressed a hellenic industry networking event, held in the context of the international AUSA 2017 defence exposition, where the opening of an AUSA branch in Greece was announced. US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, representatives of US and Greek companies and other officials attended the event.

According to a Defence Ministry announcement, Vitsas underlined that Greece “is not the source of bad news anymore” on financial matters.

He said that ‘Greece is an open field for development and entepreneurship in all sectors of the economy – a fertile ground for new investments, from the industry of defence to tourism and the food industry.”

Vitsas referred to the traditionally good relations between Greece and USA adding that “the aim is for Greece to become, at industry level, a regional support center for USA weapons systems in southeastern Europe and the greater Middle East and North Africa region.”

He referred in detail to the government’s plan for growth, underlining that “US president’s official meeting with the Greek prime minister is a good opportunity to discuss investment issues, particularly in the sectors of energy, tourism and defence industry.”

Finally, Vitsas called on attendees to invest in Greece and see a collaboration with the Greek Defence Industries as the beginning of a long strategic and mutually beneficial strategy. “I reassure you that the benefits will be beyond your expectations, because Greece is not only the country of myth and dreams, but also the land of creation where the dreams become true”.