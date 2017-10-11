Greek Pilots Engage Invading Turkish F-16’s in Mock Dogfights

ATHENS – An almost daily occurrence now, Greek fighter pilots are taking to the skies more frequently to intercept Turkish F-16s that continue to violate Greek air space with impunity, raising fears of an accidental conflict that could break out into real fighting.

The Greek pilots on Oct. 9 engaged Turkish jets in three mock dogfights east of the island of Rhodes in the southeastern Aegean near Turkey and occurred within the space of 10 minutes, said Kathimerini.

In total, 10 Turkish F-16 jets – four of them armed – and two CN-235 transport aircraft entered Greek national airspace 30 times, the paper said, pointing to reports that most of the dogfights in recent weeks have occurred in the area east of Rhodes.

With Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stepping up provocations, Turkey has also sent warships past Greek islands he said he covets because he doesn’t recognize the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that set borders between the countries.

Turkey also issued a NAVTEX reserving sea area between the islands of Chios in the eastern Aegean and Ikaria to conduct an exercise with live ammunition at noon on Oct. 11, a warning to other ships to steer clear.

NATO, to which both countries belong, has not censured Turkey for its constant violations, nor has the United States, United Nations or the European Union that Turkey wants to join.