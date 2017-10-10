Catalan Leader Suggests Waiting on Independence (Video)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Catalonia’s parliament has opened a highly anticipated session, marking a critical point in a decade-long standoff between Catalan separatists and Spain’s central authorities.

Catalan president Carles Puigdemont says he has a mandate to declare independence for the northeastern region, but proposes waiting “a few weeks” in order to facilitate a dialogue.

Puigdemont tells the Catalan parliament that a landslide victory in the region’s disputed Oct. 1 referendum on independence gives his government grounds to implement its long-held desire to break century-old ties with Spain. But he is suggesting holding off.

Puigdemont’s speech was highly critical of the Spanish government’s response to the referendum, but he said Catalans have nothing against Spain or Spaniards, and that they want to understand each other better.

At the end of his speech, Puigdemont was applauded by standing separatist lawmakers.