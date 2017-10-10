You Think Healthcare was Complicated? Try Foreign Policy

Dear Mr. President: I remember fondly your comment “I never thought healthcare could be so complicated.” Other than my desire to keep government out of my Medicare, I confess to having no expertise on that subject. However, let me warn you, Sir, if you thought healthcare was complicated, “you ain’t seen anything yet!” Foreign policy does have a resemblance to healthcare. Remember the old spiritual “Dem Dry Bones”?“Toe bone connected to the foot bone, Foot bone connected to the heel …