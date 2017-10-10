Former Prosecutor George Cholakis Passes Away at 58

MIAMI George Cholakis, 58, passed away on Sunday, October 8 from a heart attack after collapsing at the Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Herald reported. The sudden passing of the former prosecutor who put away violent criminals and a notorious drug gang in Miami and then became a compassionate defense attorney was a shock to the community of South Florida. Cholakis was well-known for his friendly nature, charity and involvement with the Greek community as well as his diligence as a lawyer and his love for the Miami Dolphins.

“George was a pillar of Miami’s Greek community and someone I have looked up to with deep respect for more than 20 years,” Miami Herald reporter Theo Karantsalis told The National Herald. “He was smart, compassionate and gave so much of himself to help promote Orthodoxy. May his memory be eternal.”

Miami Beach lawyer Sean Ellsworth, a longtime friend who was with Cholakis at the game and accompanied him to the hospital, said, as reported in the Miami Herald, “He liked helping people. People would come to him with the biggest problem of their lives, and he liked being the one who be able to guide them through it.”

Born on Sept. 22, 1959, in Troy, NY, Cholakis was the son of Con G. Cholakis, a prominent federal district judge in New York. His brother, Gregory Cholakis, is a public defender in New York and his sister, Catherine Cholakis, is a New York state court judge.

“We were raised by parents with a very strong belief system about right and wrong. Fairness and justice were everywhere growing up,” Gregory Cholakis said as the Miami Herald reported.

As a child in the 1970s, he eschewed rooting for New York teams and became a Dolphins fan. He graduated from South Florida’s St. Thomas University School of Law in 1989, and immediately joined the State Attorney’s Office.

He made a name for himself by successfully prosecuting a string of tourist robberies that had shed a bad light on the city of Miami in the 1990s. Among the cases was one in which two men held up a busload of Norwegian tourists saying, as noted in the Miami Herald, “Welcome to Miami, this is a robbery!”

Retired Miami-Dade Detective Jeff Lewis said as reported by the Miami Herald, “The robberies were a big deal. It was worldwide news and George was our go-to guy. He always had time for us.”

Cholakis, the Miami Herald reported, “was also part of the team that prosecuted the ‘John Does’ drug gang that terrorized Liberty City in the 1990s, committing a string of murders that led their leader to be sentenced to death.”

In 2007, Cholakis was arrested for a drunk-driving accident on the Venetian Causeway that sent two California tourists to the hospital which ended his career as a prosecutor. After pleading guilty, paying restitution, serving probation and a brief suspension from practicing law, Cholakis became a criminal defense attorney.

Richard Baron, who represented Cholakis, noted that the courtroom during the sentencing was crowded with cops and lawyers. Baron said, as reported in the Miami Herald, “The support he was got was really amazing. I don’t think he realized how appreciated he was.”

Cholakis took responsibility for the accident. “He got through it and he got through it with friends,” said Lewis. “He appreciated what he had to look forward to. It gave him an inner strength,” as the Miami Herald reported.

Cholakis was also very involved with Miami’s St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, helping to organize the annual festival, raising funds for fallen police officers, and even the simplest acts of kindness and thoughtfulness including ordering food for the family of a cancer-stricken prosecutor just released from the hospital after treatment.

“It just meant the world to me that someone would care enough to care for my family while they were caring for me,” said the Miami prosecutor, Christine Zahralban, as quoted in the Miami Herald.

Cholakis is survived by his wife, Linda Cholakis, his siblings, and his mother, Dassie Cholakis. Funeral services are pending, as reported by the Miami Herald.