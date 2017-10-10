Greater Lowell Boys & Girls Club Brings 2 Greek-Americans into Hall of Fame

LOWELL, MA – The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lowell will induct into its Hall of Fame Wednesday three local people who have shown their dedication and “exceptional contributions” to its mission, Lowell Sun reported.

“We are very excited to celebrate our new Hall of Fame inductees,” said Executive Director Joe Hungler. “It was a bit intimidating when you look at the group in the Hall of Fame with names like Demoulas, Behrakis, Riddick and Church, but as always, Lowell came through, and we have a very deserving group being inducted.”

To be inducted Wednesday are former Executive Director Bill Vrettas and club alumni Ray Hamel and Arthur Koumantzelis. Hamel and Koumantzelis were both previously honored with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Service to Youth Award for their more than 25 years of service on the board of directors or trustees, including serving as chair of the trustees. They are the first set of inductees since 2001.

Read the full story here: http://www.lowellsun.com/news/ci_31365155/greater-lowell-boys-amp-girls-club-brings-3#ixzz4v6iCipnP