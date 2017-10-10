Salt Lake City Developer Vasilios Priskos Dies at 53

SALT LAKE CITY – Vasilios Priskos, an immigrant who helped shape the development of downtown Salt Lake City through his extensive real estate holdings, died Monday after a lengthy battle with cancer, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
“He was 53.
Priskos came to the United States in 1966, two years after being born in Evia, Greece, to Chris and Tula Prazikos Priskos. The family settled in Salt Lake City and opened the Royal Eatery restaurant in a building on the corner of 400 South and Main Street, formerly known as the New Grand Hotel, that Priskos and his brother, Deno, later bought.”
Read the full story here.