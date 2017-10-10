Inspectors Find 20% of Greek Businesses Tax Cheats

ATHENS – It’s no surprise to Greeks – apart from how low the percentage was – but financial inspectors have found that one in five Greek companies they checked were tax cheats and took measures to avoid paying what they owed.

That came from the country’s independent public revenues authority which provided data from inspections in the first eight months of the year with the government desperate for every euro during a more than 7 1/2-year long economic and austerity crisis.

Tje inspectors carried out 61,653 spot checks and audits, including more than than 40,000 in the July-August period – the height of the lucrative tourism season in Greece.

The most frequent violation noted was failure to properly issue cash register receipts. Customers can refuse to pay if that’s the case but it wasn’t reported how many did.

In 350 instances, businesses were ordered shut, with penalties ranging from a 48-hour closure to 10 days. Twenty-eight instances of obstruction were reported during the inspections, said Kathimerini.

It’s often more profitable for companies to pay fines and face short shutdowns and continue tax evasion without fear of being closed for good.

Beyond the “on site” inspections, the independent authority used a more complex software program to monitor bank transactions and cross check declared incomes. Tax evasion is practically a national sport in Greece and successive governments, including the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition which promised yet another crackdown, haven’t been able to put a dent in it.