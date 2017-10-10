Foreclosures on Homes in Greece Seen Missing Targets

ATHENS – Delayed by protests, financial goals set for seizing the homes of people in Greece who can’t pay mortgages of harsh austerity measures won’t meet the targets wanted by international creditors based on current estimates.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, which said it would not let people’s homes be taken, has reneged on that promise along with anti-austerity vows and now will let banks foreclosure on homes over the Internet to avoid the demonstrations at weekly auctions that have slowed the process.

Notaries have said that so far the banks aren’t going after primary residences or those mainly held by middle and lower-income people who are also seeing bank accounts confiscated for debts to the state.

The country’s lenders want banks, recapitalized with 50 billion euros ($58.85 billion) from government bailouts, to cut down a mountain of bad loans built when people were hit with repeated pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings at the same time that the rich, oligarchs, politicians, tax cheats and certain sectors exempted from austerity, such as Parliament workers, have largely escaped sacrifice with near-impunity.

Meeting this target requires foreclosures worth 5.5 billion euros ($6.47 billion) per year while takings from auctions have been poor.

The foreclosures scheduled for this year only concern 5,600 properties, worth 1.1 billion euros, some $13.53 billion, the smallest in years, said Kathimerini, although it’s not so minor to the people losing their homes. Notaries who previously boycotted the foreclosures have taken to them with a new zeal.