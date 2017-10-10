SYRIZA Must Finish 27 More Privatizations by Year’s End

ATHENS – Having already reneged on promises to stop privatizations, Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, which leads a coalition with an ideological rival that favors business, now must complete another 27 sales of state assets to meet conditions set by the country’s international creditors.

That’s part of the terms of a third review of a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($101.21 million) that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would never seek nor accept before doing both. While out of office, he had decried privatizations he said were selling the country’s assets at fire sale prices.

The sales must be done by the end of the year, an accelerated timetable as the goal for privatizations is far behind schedule and financial goals.

A handful of privatizations involve the state-run and still dominant electricity utility in the country, the Public Power Corp. (PPC), including the delayed action to transfer its majority stake (51 percent) in the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) to a holdings company. Another energy-related privatization is to institute a new mechanism for calculating networks’ capacity, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

The government must also create a special secretariat for water management throughout the country and a data collection system. That’s on top of the biggest project, the long-delayed $8 billion development of the former Hellenikon International Airport being objected to by SYRIZA dissidents.

The Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations must acquire an internal organizational and operational charter, as well as publishing a strategic plan.

A preferred investor to assume a majority stake and the management of the national gas grid grid operator (DESFA) is also pending, after the first international tender failed to conclude with a sale.