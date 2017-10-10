Attack On Greece Migrants Fuels Fears of More Violence

ATHENS – A vicious attack on two migrant workers has raised worries there could be a return to assaults by right-wing extremists using the same tactics as the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party whose leaders and dozens of members are on trial on charges of running a criminal gang.

Two Pakistani men, identified as Asfak Mahmud and Vakas Hussein, were surrounded by a group of five men who shouted racist slurs at them before pummeling the victims with brass knuckles, rocks and a knife and threatening to burn them alive, the men said.

The attack occurred near the industrial zone of Aspropyrgos west of Athens. Golden Dawn members make their assaults when they have their victims far outnumbered before running away, other victims have said.

In comments to the News247 website, the President of the Pakistani Community in Greece, Javed Aslam, said the perpetrators were known to their victims as right-wing extremists angry that Mahmud had taken part in protest rallies against attacks on migrants, but no arrests had been made.

At a news conference, the head of the KEERFA anti-racist, anti-fascist movement, Petros Constantinou, said Mahmud was targeted because he belongs to a group of migrant laborers lobbying against violent attacks following assaults on foreign workers in the area in February and April.

Victim says he was targeted for his involvement in protest rallies

Pakistani national Safak Mahmud described to journalists on Monday how he and fellow countryman Vakas Hussein were the victims of a vicious attack by five men at their work in Aspropyrgos on Saturday.

With the injuries on his face still raw, Mahmud said five people with knuckle-dusters came to the greenhouse where they worked and started hitting them in the face. Mahmud recognized one of the attackers from police pictures and another from an anti-fascist rally in June, where the suspect appears to be participating with Golden Dawn members in attacks against protesters.

“They had targeted me for months. They came by the farm, they photographed me to intimidate me. And the reason? Because I take part in the Workers’ Movement of Gorytsa [area where the farm is in Aspropyrgos] and I have participated in protests against racist attacks in Aspropyrgos,” he said during the press conference at the offices of the Pakistani Community.

The president of the Community, Javed Aslam, said 70-80 attacks have taken place against workers in Gorytsa alone. “Gorytsa is a small area, like a ghetto, everyone knows each other. In spite of that, no arrests have been made. Even employers have been beaten after they tried to defend the workers,” he said.

“We believe the municipal authority and the police are covering up the perpetrators,” he added.