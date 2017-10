HOMER GLEN, IL – At the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Homer Glen, Illinois, a strange phenomenon has recently been observed with the icon of Christ. It is the same phenomenon of fragrant flowing liquid as from the icon of St. John the Baptist, as The National Herald reported on March 15, 2016.

The presiding priest of the community, Fr. Sotirios Dimitriou, who has served there since 1993, told TNH that “on December 31, New Year’s Eve, a family stood …