Transgender Bill Splits Greece’s Ruling Coalition, But Has the Votes

ATHENS – A transgender bill that would let people identify as any sex they want no matter the gender they were born has led to a division in the country’s ruling coalition and fierce opposition from the Greek Church.

The legislation being pushed by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA got the unlikely support of its junior coalition member, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) whose alleged principles were in direct opposition.

That changed when ANEL leader and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said his party would go along with the legislation after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras blocked a probe into Kammenos’ calls to a jailed former shipowner convicted in a major drug smuggling ring, who said the ANEL leader wanted him to testify against a prominent businessman in return for lenient treatment.

SYRIZA has only 144 votes in the 300-member Parliament and needs ANEL’s nine votes to have a three-vote majority. That was pared when Dimitris Kammenos – no relation to his party’s leader – said he would vote against the bill. He is the Deputy Parliament Speaker.

In Greece, lawmakers who don’t vote they way they are ordered by their leaders can be ejected from their party but with the coalition needing every vote it can on other issues it seemed unlikely the defiant Kammenos would be punished, especially as it’s uncertain how other parties who generally oppose the coalition would vote although Democratic Alignment (the former PASOK) and centrist To Potami have suggested they will back the bill. He said it would open a loophole for child adoptions by same-sex couples.

The major opposition New Democracy was said to have offered an amendment by which an individual on Greece’s municipal rolls can change their gender once, based on certain criteria although the bill would allow minors as young as 15 to identify as whatever gender they want and have it legally changed on ID cards in which men could say they are women and vice-versa.

Debate is scheduled for Oct. 10 with a vote expected later in the day even though the Greek Church has resisted the legislation.

An initial intent by the coalition government, comprised of radical leftist SYRIZA and its junior partner, the small rightist-populist AN.EL, offered minors as young as 15 the opportunity to legally change their gender on their ID cards etc.

The Church of Greece’s governing body has urged the government to withdraw the bill saying that it “defies customs and common sense, and, above all, destroys people.”

he ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is forging ahead with a bill giving rights to transgenders despite opposition from the Greek Church which said the draft law “defies customs and common sense, and, above all, destroys people.”