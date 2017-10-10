Schaeuble Says Eurozone OK’d Greek Eurozone Timeout

In a parting shot, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he had the backing of most Eurozone ministes in 2015 over the idea of Greece taking a temporary leave from the bloc of countries using the euro, amid fears it could be a permanent break.

With Germany putting up the bulk of 326 billion euros ($383.82 billion) in three international bailouts, Schaeuble and Chancellor Angela Merkel demanded, and got, successive Greek governments to impose harsh austerity measures, including the now ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition which vowed to reject them.

The idea of Greece taking a break from the Eurozone came after SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras won election in January, 2015 on vows to help workers, pensioners and the poor before abandoning them to appease the country’s creditors, the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) as well as the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund, which wants more tough conditions.

Schaeuble, a brutal taskmaster over Greece said as he was giving up his position that he had plenty of support in the Eurozone for his timeout idea.

“That was the majority in the Eurogroup, not me personally,” Schaeuble said in an interview with the Financial Times.

He said that, as previously made public by Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, almost all Eurozone members agreed that a temporary Grexit would be better for the debt-wracked country.

“But we all knew that only Greece could make that decision. But we all said it would be better for Greece to take this step. But the heads of government had a different view, and they also had good reasons,” Schaeuble said without explaining them ahead of his final meeting on Oct. 9.

He said he had no regrets over demanding austerity in Greece and other European Union countries that needed financial assistance and loans.

“I would argue with anyone – even more strongly now after eight years – that this policy generates more sustainable growth than any other,” he said without explaining why if that’s the case that Greece’s economy shrank some 25 percent and hasn’t recovered.

FT quoted Schaeuble as saying that his goal was not to impose austerity on the Eurozone, which was especially biting in Greece’s case, but to build a credible policy leading to a boost in confidence in the common currency area and growth.

Schaeuble, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, has been a controversial figure at the eurogroup His supporters, mainly in northern Europe, argue that Schaeuble’s approach helped stabilize the euro currency in what was its biggest crisis since its launch in 1999.

They note that no country has ditched the euro and of the bailed-out countries, all but Greece are standing on their own two feet. Even Greece, with its annual budget in much better shape is due to exit its bailout era next year.

Schaeuble’s critics though have accused him of being cold-hearted and impervious to the damage wrought to vast sections of society from the austerity prescribed. In return for the billions of euros that allowed the bailed-out countries — Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Cyprus — to meet their debt obligations, governments have had to undertake wide-ranging reforms to their economies as well as pursuing strict budgetary constraint. In Greece, the austerity has been widely blamed for a deep recession that saw the Greek economy lose a quarter of its output, and unemployment and poverty levels rise markedly.

