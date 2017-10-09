Committee on Investments Discusses Tsipras’ visit to U.S., Investment Opportunities

ATHENS – The preparation of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ trip to the United States and the investment opportunities emerging from the tightening of Greek-U.S. relations were discussed at an Interministerial Committee on Investment, held at Maximos Mansion on Monday.

The committee focused on recording all ongoing foreign direct investments and the actions required to implement them, as well as new investment proposals that have emerged lately.

Ministers also discussed the establishment of a special working group to look for solutions for troubled and bankrupt companies.