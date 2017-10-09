Stefanos Tsitsipas Beats Karen Khachanov, Moves onto the 2nd Round at Shanghai Masters

By TNH Staff October 9, 2017

FILE - Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Croatia's Ivo Karlovic during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, May 28, 2017 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

SHANGAI – The under-21 stars made quite the statement in first round matches at the Shanghai Rolex Masters on Monday. Three of the four young guns that played afternoon matches – Hyeon Chung of Korea, and qualifiers Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece – moved onto the second round.

In a battle between two new generation players, 19-year-old Tsitsipas, currently ranked No. 131, scored the 7-5, 6-3 win over the 21-year-old Russian Karen Khachanov, who weighs in at a much better No. 40 in the world.