Stefanos Tsitsipas Beats Karen Khachanov, Moves onto the 2nd Round at Shanghai Masters

SHANGAI – The under-21 stars made quite the statement in first round matches at the Shanghai Rolex Masters on Monday. Three of the four young guns that played afternoon matches – Hyeon Chung of Korea, and qualifiers Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece – moved onto the second round.

In a battle between two new generation players, 19-year-old Tsitsipas, currently ranked No. 131, scored the 7-5, 6-3 win over the 21-year-old Russian Karen Khachanov, who weighs in at a much better No. 40 in the world.