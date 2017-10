NEW YORK – New York Comic Con took place at the Javits Center October 5-8 with the usual excitement, crowds, and creative cosplay fans have come to expect over the years. Once the domain of only the most enthusiastic comic book and science fiction fans, over the years the event has expanded to bring together a wide range of people and interests you might never see in one place anywhere else in nature.

Hello Kitty and Spiderman will cross paths here …