Statement by the Hellenic Police on Lempidakis’ Kidnapping Case

ATHENS – Follows the full statement by the Hellenic Police Press Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Theodoros Chronopoulos on Michalis Lempidakis’ kidnapping case:

“Athens, 4th October 2017

53-year-old entrepreneur Michalis Lempidakis’ kidnapping case solved

STATEMENTS

Statement by the Hellenic Police Press Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Theodoros Chronopoulos

“Good morning, ladies and gentlemen,

We invited you here today to present you one of the greatest achievements in the history of the Hellenic Police, the solving of Michalis Lempidakis’ case. The 53-year-old entrepreneur was kidnapped on 30th March 2017 in Herakleion (Crete), held captive for 186 days and rescued by the policeafter a successful and bloodless operation on Monday, 2nd October 2017.

I would like to ask the Alternate Minister of Interior Mr. Nikolaos Toskas to comment on the matter”.

Statement by the Alternate Minister of Interior in charge of Citizen Protection Mr. Nikos Toskas

«Ladies and gentlemen, Major General and Brigadier General, I am very glad I am here with you today.

On Monday morning, the Hellenic Police achieved one of their greatest successes, a success without precedent in their history. This operation will be recorded as the first and largest operation undertaken by the Hellenic Police that achieved a four-fold objective: the kidnapped entrepreneur was rescued, not a single drop of blood was shed, no ransom was paid and the main kidnappers or, at least, the majority of them were arrested. To quote a big European country Ambassador in a message he sent me a while ago, it was a good lesson learnt that deserves to be included in forensic textbooks and taught to police officers and all those engaged in the security sector.

The 53-year-oldentrepreneur,whowaskidnappedon30thMarch 2017, is now free, in good health and with his family, thanks to Monday’s carefully planned, well-organized and professionally executed police operation.

The Hellenic Police operated with accuracy and efficiency, skillfully adopting all rules of planning, secrecy and proper execution. I dare say it was the perfect operation and, indeed, as my friend Ambassador put it, a best practice for all those engaged in the security sector.

In mycapacity as the Minister for Citizen Protection, I would liketo express my warm congratulations to the Chief of the Hellenic Police Mr. Konstantinos Tsouvalas, the Director of the General Regional Police Directorate of Crete Mr. Konstantinos Lagoudakis, the Director of the Police Directorate of Herakleion and all ordinary police officers who bore the main burden of the execution of the operation in such a careful way.

We are all proud, the Greek people, the whole Greek society, that the Hellenic Police have proved that they possess competent officers, capable of acting immediately and effectively in particularly serious operations.

This is the police we want, a police force that serves the citizen, that serves the society, that is subject to judgment by the citizen every single day but always stands by the citizen.

This is our main objective and this is what we achieved in the operation we are presenting to you today. The results of our daily battle with crime are not dependent on luck. They are achieved through collective work among all officers, from the highest to the lowest ranking. They stem from a mentality that should and, for the most part, has already been consolidated within the Hellenic Police: The Police serve the citizen. All this did not happen overnight, it has been built step by step, piece by piece, and yielded the good results we are presenting to you today.

Of course, nobody claims that there is no room for improvement in a wide array of sectors and this is exactly what we are trying to do through the daily training of our personnel, in cooperation with other countries. As you see, the Hellenic Police cover many areas, from immigration to common crime, where they have achieved many successes. Just look at last semester’s results on common crime and you will understand what I mean. Some petty-minded people may try to trivialise these successes, but the numbers speak for themselves.

The police are, therefore, tested every single day and their work is assessed in difficult cases, such as this kidnapping case in Crete. At this point, it is worth mentioning that the police authorities of Crete played a leading role in this case. They were assisted in their work by other services of course, but the main burden fell on their shoulders and they proved that they are effective, that they have integrity and that they know how to perform an impeccable operation.

To conclude, I would like to wish Mr. Lempidakis and his family good health and fast recovery from this difficult experience.

I hope we will never see such a crime occurring again and that this successful operation will serve as a warning to all those who have bad things in mind. And now, the Chief of the Hellenic Police, the Director of the General Regional Police Directorate of Crete and other police officers will give you more operational details on the matter.

Thank you very much.”

Statement by the Chief of the Hellenic Police Lieutenant General Konstantinos Tsouvalas:

“Thank you for being here today and for the positive and praising comments offered by the media on how the Hellenic Police dealt with the case and the good results they achieved.

It was a difficult case, whose successful outcome makes the Hellenic Police, the Greek society and every single ordinary citizen feel pleased and relieved.

Not only because a fellow-citizen was rescued after many months of captivity in inhumane conditions but also because the members of his family stopped suffering from his absence and fear for his life. Not only because those involved in this horrid crime were stopped, but also because, as demonstrated in the clearest, most effective and convincing manner, the Hellenic Police can, under any circumstances, operate efficiently, professionally and responsibly to fulfill their mission, namely the safety and security of society, as expected and demanded by the citizens and the State.

Today, in Crete, the Hellenic Police proved, in a very clear and convincing manner, their dynamism and efficiency while carrying out their operational mission.

This is precisely the reason why the political and natural leadership of the Hellenic Police are here today.

Let me clarify this: we are here to give credit where credit is due:

I am referring to our colleagues, the police officers who, for six (6) consecutive months, with professionalism, high sense of responsibility, systematic and methodical work and strenuous efforts, have been able to plan, organize and accomplish, in the best possible manner, the operation for Michalis Lempidakis’ rescue.

I am referring to our colleagues, who have proven to be fellow travelers and spokesmen in action of our vision for a modern, efficient, citizen-oriented Hellenic Police, with deep social awareness and humanity.

In my capacity as the Chief of the Hellenic Police, I feel obliged to express publicly my praise, gratitudeand satisfaction to the officers of the General Regional Police Directorate of Crete, the Attica Security Directorate and, in general, to all those who have participated in or contributed to the successful handling and outcome of this case. With the exemplary conduct, sense of responsibility, efficiency and sensitivity, they demonstrated, in terms of information management, coordination/cooperation, operational planning and implementation, that:

The Hellenic Police are willing and able to fulfill their mission under any circumstances,

our regional police services are as competent and efficient as our central office in dealing with critical and “sensitive” situations,

the Greek society and citizens can feel confident with the level of safety and security provided by the Hellenic Police.

In this specific case, in a matter that demanded an extremely gentle and cautious approach, the Hellenic Police carried out their operation in absolute harmony with the family, always fully respecting the highly personal nature of the case and the family’s indisputable right to decide independently at any time.

Please, allow me, before I conclude and give the floor to the Director of the General Regional Police Directorate of Crete Major General Konstantinos Lagoudakis, to publicly thank and praise the members of Michalis Lempidakis’ family for their calm, sense of responsibility and patience while he was kept hostage. I would like to wish Mr. Lempidakis and his family to recover soon from this painful adventure and ask for their understanding for the slow development of events, which was not compatible with their desire for his speedy release.

We all know that what matters mostis to protect human life and, in this case, any haste or mistake could prove fatal.

Anyway, all this belongs to the past and Michalis Lempidakis is now free, with his family and friends.

Let us hope that this case is the last hostage case in Greece and that the Hellenic Police will not have to demonstrate again their competence in dealing with such cases.

In any case, the Hellenic Police promise to continue to defend the life, the property and the rights of Greek citizens and make proud the Greeks and Greece.

Thank you”.

Director of the General Regional Police Directorate of Crete Major General Konstantinos Lagoudakis:

“Good morning Ladies and Gentlemen,

I would like to congratulate, in my turn, all the police officers who contributed to this great success, which is without precedent for the Hellenic Police and law enforcement in general.

I would also like to thank Mr. Lempidakis’ family for their full confidence in the Hellenic Police throughout the six months he was held captive.

I would like to star twith the kidnapping of Michalis Lempidakis in the afternoon of 30th March 2017. Approximately 1 km away from his residence, two vehicles with unknown passengers stopped the car he was driving, causing a road accident, and kidnapped him.

The offenders demanded 100.000.000 euros from his family to release him.

The investigation of cases like this one requires skillful and careful handling. For this reason, we set up a special preliminary investigation team consisting of officers from the Department for Organized Crime of the General Regional Police Directorate of Crete and the Security Sub-directorates of Herakleion and Chania, which cooperated with the Sub-directorate for Crimes Against Persons and Property of the Attica Security Directorate.

I would like to point out that, right from the start, as soon as we opened the investigation of the case, we set the protection of Mr. Lempidakis’ life and limb as the top priority and that this was our main concern throughout the investigation, until the case was resolved.

Given the special nature of the case, we adopted a step-by-step approach, making the most of every little piece of evidence arising from the different stages of the investigation, through the continuous assessment of all data available and the synthesis/analysis of the various parameters of the investigation.

This way, we were at first able to identify the offenders’ modus operandi, preliminary acts and their overall planning and preparation, whichincluded among others all their actions to find the place where the kidnapped would be held and the logistical support of the whole plan (food and other needs supply).

This course of action helped us map the organization and outline the criminal “profile” of those involved in the case, which gradually led us to the identification of those in charge of guarding the victim.

Following this, we managed to identify the links of these people with the rest of the organisation and, through technical means and on-the-field surveillance, we tracked down the broader area and the exact location where the victim was held.

The coordinated police operationon Monday, 2nd October, in Rethymnon put an end to a long period of detention for the entrepreneur and led to the successful conclusion of a case that attracted a lot of public attention in Greece.

I would like to note that the operation was carried out with the participation of police officers from the Special Missions Department, the Organised Crime Department of the General Regional Police Directorate of Crete, the Sub-directorate for Crimes Against Persons and Property of the Attica Security Directorate and the Security Sub-directorates of Herakleion, Rethymnon and Chania.

During the operation, police officers from the Special Missions Department of the General Regional Police Directorate of Crete freed Michalis Lempidakis and intercepted two Greek nationals, aged 43 and 40, who guarded the entrepreneur.

Right after this, six more individuals involved in the case (aged 44, 22, 46, 60, 45, and 17) were detected and arrested.

I would like to highlight the fact that, throughout the entrepreneur’s detention, a psychologist and a special negotiation team from the General Regional Police Directorate of Crete, as well as a negotiator from the Western Attica Security Sub-directorate remained in Herakleion, with a view to handling the offenders in the proper manner and adopt negotiation tactics that would keep the victim in a good condition.

Today, after taking stock of the available preliminary investigation material, we can safely say that those involved in the kidnapping had formed a criminal organisation at least since the beginning of March 2017, with the sole objective of making illicit profits of millions of euros, and that, while the victim was being held, new members joined the organisation, leading to a redistribution of roles among the members.

The investigation has shown that, when they kidnapped the entrepreneur, the offenders bore heavy firearms, and that, while holding him in captivity, they were always with him, had their faces covered, wore identical clothing and whispered, so as to avoid being recognized. The kidnapped was tied up with a chain around his hand or foot throughout his detention. The kidnappers used five different hiding places with limited space and covered windows, so as to avoid being tracked down by the police.

During Lempidakis’ detention, 31 relevant communications took place, almost all them through SMS, 5 hand-written letters written by the kidnapped and letters in electronic form typed by the offenders, as well as 3 video-recorded messages of the victim. Before and after every communication of the offenders with the family, a specific member of the team, with his face covered, visited him to discuss about these communications and the possibility of taking money from his family. Moreover, the offenders dictated to him his hand-written letters to his family and made him sign them with his biological material.

In the search conducted in the context of the investigation, the police seized several mobile telephone devices and cards, electronic means of storage and video-recording, computers and documents, which will be examined by the relevant Authorities.

A felony case file has been established and, in the context of the in flagrante delicto procedure, the offenders were brought beforethe Public Prosecutor at the Court of First Instance of Herakleion, who initiated criminal proceedings against them forsetting up and participating in a criminal organization, aggravated kidnapping, attempted extortion, aggravated possession of weapons, resistance against the authorities, and arson, and referred the case to the investigating officer.

The Security Sub-directorate of Herakleion, the Department for Organized Crime of the General Regional Police Directorate of Crete, in cooperation with the Sub-directorate for Crimes Against Persons and Property of the Attica Security Directorate, continue the preliminary investigation, examining the possibility of the involvement of further individuals in the case.

Thank you.”

Statement by the Director of the Police Directorate of Herakleion Brigadier General Iosif Kanakousakis:

“I would like to congratulate and thank all our colleagues who have worked tirelessly, giving their best, for six consecutive months away from their homes and families. Thanks to their professionalism and methodical work, they managed to shed light on the case and arrest the kidnappers of Michalis Lempidakis, proving that the police always stand by the citizens, strengthening their sense of justice and feeling of security. Congratulations again!”