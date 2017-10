ATHENS – New Democracy (ND) on Monday announced changes in its organisational chart, with MEP Maria Spyraki taking over as the new spokesperson and replacing Vassilis Kikilias, who will be shadow defence minister.

Journalist Constantinos Zoulas will assume the position of the press office chief from Makarios Lazaridis, who will be the party’s new commuications advisor.

They will assume their new duties on Friday, October 13.