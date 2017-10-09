Statement from the US on the Visit of Greek PM Alexis Tsipras

WASHINGTON: Statement from the Press Secretary on the Visit of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece:

“President Donald J. Trump will welcome Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece to the White House on October 17, 2017. President Trump and Prime Minister Tsipras will discuss ways to enhance our partnership and demonstrate our shared commitment to enduring democratic values that are so important to securing peace and prosperity around the world. The President and Prime Minister will discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, including defense cooperation, economic investment, energy security, and the strong cultural ties that have bound Americans and Greeks together.”