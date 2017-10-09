Mitsotakis Meets with Avramopoulos, Expresses Concern over Refugees, Migrants Flow

ATHENS – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Monday with European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos at his office in parliament. Mitsotakis expressed deep concern over the increase in the flow of refugees and migrants to the northern Aegean islands.

“Conditions are steadily becoming worse, prompting a strong and understandable reaction in local communities, making this a matter that we will have to face and where we would like immediate management action with the help of European authorities,” said Mitsotakis.

On his part, Avramopoulos underlined that Euro-Turkish cooperation is working. He noted that more cooperation was needed, however, not only between Turkey and Europe but also within the country itself, at all levels of authority.

“I would like to believe that what we are seeing today will soon be overcome. Europe is on Greece’s side, economically and politically, offering expertise and staff to put up, on the islands especially, a wall that is not what some would like to build in Europe, but chiefly for the better management of European borders,” said Avramopoulos.

He again praised the stance of Greek communities in response to this phenomenon, which he said will last for a very long time.