Prosecutor Wants Ex-Financial Crime Head Cleared Over Tax List

ATHENS – Yiannis Diotis, the former head of Greece’s Financial Crime Squad (SDOE) is innocent of any wrongdoing in his handling of the so-called Lagarde List of Greeks hiding their money in a secret Swiss account of the Geneva branch of HSBC, a prosecutor has said, urging he be cleared.

Calliope Dagianta said Diotis actually saved the electronic files with details of 2,059 depositors who hid more than $1.5 billion, many reportedly trying to evade taxes in Greece, for which there have been no major prosecutions.

Diotis admitted to making a copy of the Lagarde list on to a memory stick in 2011 from a flash drive handed to him by former finance minister Giorgos Papaconstantinou before handing the stick to the next finance chief, Evangelos Venizelos.

Dagianta added that “only a naive person” would believe that Diotis tried to obstruct an investigation into possible tax evasion by depositors on the list without indicating why he was being pressed in the first case. A court is to decide on Diotis fate on Oct. 24.

The fallout saw Papaconstantinou received a suspended sentence for a misdemeanor in his handling of the list that saw the name of three of his cousins erased while Venizelos escaped any charges.