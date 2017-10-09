SYRIZA Built Surplus By Delaying Pensions, Curbing Investments

ATHENS – A budget surplus declared by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition was built by not paying pensions, stopping planned investments and halting programs to help the unemployed, figures from ministries show.

That includes a 1.9 billion euro ($2.23 billion) surplus in the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) that was realized by not paying 300,000 main and auxiliary pensions and retirement lump sums, Kathimerini said, a figure that will disappear when the monies are paid and with another 1.86 billion euros ($2.18 billion) in additional austerity measures coming in 2018 as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras continues to renege on promises to help workers, pensioners, the poor and unemployed.

The Labor Ministry has failed this year to create any employment programs that could absorb the budget’s credit for this purpose, meaning that some 220 million euros destined for combating unemployment will remain as surplus, the paper said.

While the 2018 budget filed by the government said there will be full implementation of this year’s Public Investments Program, the statistics show otherwise, with data showing by the end of August only 1.58 billion euros ($1.85 billion) had been invested, far short of a goal of 6.75 billion euros ($7.92 billion), further falsely inflating the surplus.

The government has also shown a larger-than-expected primary surplus that doesn’t include the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security, and some military expenditures, nor the interest on 326 billion euros ($382.71 billion) in three international bailouts.