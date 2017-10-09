Growing Number of Greeks Can’t Afford to Pay Taxes

ATHENS – Crushed by relentless rounds of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions ad worker firings, the number of Greeks who can’t afford to pay taxes to the state is growing, a report by Eurobank has found.

The bank is one of the country’s Big Four and, along with the others, is going after people who can’t afford to pay their loans, mortgages and credit cards while political parties are getting off and smaller debtors are being hounded while big loan defaulters aren’t being chased as aggressively.

Alpha Bank earlier reported an avalanche of taxes imposed by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA – which promised to cut them – is the main reason for a decrease in expected tax revenues despite the increase in rates.

A growing inability of taxpayers in Greece to meet rising tax rates was highlighted last week in an Alpha Bank analysis, with the Athens-based lender warning that this is a primary factor in the decrease witnessed in tax revenues for the current year.

The Eurobank report – the bank also has been accused of trying to make loan holders pay twice if they don’t get a letter of discharge after paying their loans – said more people just don’t have the money to pay income taxes, in which case the government will seize what they do have in their bank accounts electronically, including for road taxes and other state debts.

As of July 2017, arrears to the state – by individuals and legal entities – reached 97.4 billion euros ($114.34 billion), the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported, although most if it is deemed non-collectible because it has accumulated over decades with many companies gone bankrupt.

Older arrears have fallen by 1.9 billion euros ($2.23 billion) from January through July this year because of more audits, new arrears have gone up from 1.6 billion euros ($1.88 billion) from January, 2016 to 7.5 billion ($8.8 billion) through July this year.