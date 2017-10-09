Tsipras Gears Up for Big Oct. 17 US Meeting With Trump

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to press US President Donald Trump in an Oct. 17 meeting in Washington over the International Monetary Fund’s austerity measures pressure as the Radical Left SYRIZA leader looks for support.

The irony is that the Leftist leader, reeling in the polls after reneging on promises to restore pay and pensions and cut taxes is looking toward the US, an ideological enemy of his party, for backing as it tries to recover from a more than 7 1/2-year long economic crisis.

The IMF, which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($281.75 billion) for Greece’s beleaguered economy, has stayed out of a third so far for 86 billion euros ($100.96 billion) that is being put up by the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) at the cost of more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families Tsipras vowed to protect but abandoned.

He also is expected to go to Chicago, Kathimerini reported, to talk with business and start-up leaders at the same time his government has been accused of squashing the hopes of domestic entrepreneurs who have fled the country in search of a better future for their ideas.

He is expected to meet in Chicago with investment fund owner John Calamos, who acquired Ethniki Asfalistiki, Greece’s biggest insurance company, earlier this year but it wasn’t clear if that would come before of after seeing Trump.

The US has an agenda too and wants a greater military presence in Greece, a prospect generally anathema to SYRIZA, which has strong elements who want the country out of NATO and no American military in Greece, where the US has a base at Souda Bay on Crete.

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of Tsipras’ coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) wants an expanded US military in Greece and with his party’s votes needed to give the Administration a narrow three-vote majority in Parliament, is being protected by Tsipras over frequent outbursts.

Alternate Defense Minister Dimitris Vitsas traveled to the US to attend a defense conference and explore opportunities for Hellenic Defense Systems (EAS) with Greece wanting to upgrade its fleet of F-16 fighter jets during the crisis and as the government continues to cut essential services in other areas, including health care.

Tsipras wants the IMF, which has squeezed for more austerity measures it admitted it hasn’t worked, to be more flexible in Greece’s negotiations with the Troika over a third review of the third bailout with three rescue packages totaling 326 billion euros ($382.71 billion) expiring at the end of August, 2018.

Ahead of Tsipras’ scheduled arrival in Washington, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is expected to visit the US for talks with National Security Advisor Herbert Raymond McMaster on issues of bilateral geopolitical concern.