Ex-Ambassador to the U.S. Says Turkey Wants Control of Cyprus

Retired Cypriot Ambassador Andreas Jacovides, who twice was his country’s representative in the United States, said Turkey has designs to make the country a protectorate and was the reason unity talks collapsed.

Speaking at an event organized by the Foreign Policy Association at the Harvard Club he said the dilemma can still be solved but only by following United Nations procedures even though the institution said it’s up to Cypriots and Turks to find the answer to a problem that has eluded a long line of diplomats and envoys after Turkey seized the northern third in an unlawful 1974 invasion.

Turkey aims at making Cyprus its protectorate. President Erdogan’s statements and actions – call it megalomania or wish to impose Pax Ottomana – do not augur well,” he said, the Cyprus Mail reported.

That was in reference to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who refuses to recognize Cyprus, bars its ships and planes and said Turkey will keep an army on the island “forever,” the reason why talks between Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci broken down in July at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

In his talk,Jacovides said the UN had a historical role on the island even prior to Cyprus’ independence and should continue to have one although Secretary-General Antonio Guterres failed to broker a solution in Switzerland.

“The Security Council, the General Assembly, as well as the Secretary-General have played and continue to play this role since the problem arose in late 1963 and even earlier, in the days before the independence of Cyprus. This role needs to continue, both in terms of peace making and of peace keeping,” he said despite signs the island is moving toward permanent partition.

It was on the basis of the UN Charter and UN resolutions, as well as EU principles, that the Cyprus problem could be solved, “so that the reunited Republic of Cyprus will be a normal state, for the benefit of all its inhabitants, and for peace and stability in the region” Jacovides said.