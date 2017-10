NEW YORK – Members of AHEPA and other interested individuals attended the OXI Day Commemoration discussion hosted by EMBCA (East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance) at the 3 West Club in Midtown Manhattan on October 5.

The lively discussion, entitled The Importance of OXI Day in the Modern World, offered insights into the history and meaning of October 28, 1940 not just for the people of the Hellenic Republic but also for Hellenes of the diaspora, especially those in the United States, …