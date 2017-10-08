Terrace on the Park Renovation Completed

FLUSHING – Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows Park was completely renovated, completing a project that began five years ago with a $9 million budget.

This was the second major renovation undertaken by owners Dimitrios Kaloidis and George Makkos, the most ever spent since Terrace’s construction in 1964.

Terrace is one of Queens’ historical buildings and was one of the futuristic buildings hosting the famous New York World’s Fair in order to serve both as a restaurant and a heliport. It was constructed by Port Authority of New York and is owned by New York’s Parks Department.

About two decades ago, it passed into the hands of the two Greek-Americans.

With magnificent views of both Manhattan and Queens, it has caught the eye of many an artist and filmmaker.

On September 27, the owners and managers offered a tour of the refurbished halls for the press and talked about the history of each room and the possibilities for hosting various social events, banquets, wedding dinners, and conferences.

Chef Jose Cerqueira, who participated in the finals of TV’s famous Iron Chef competition, pointed out that cooks and auxiliary staff have been trained in various national cuisines and that they are able to meet the demands of all national groups and communities.The last stop of the tour was the Penthouse, which leads out onto the Rooftop, where outdoor events and banquets can be hosted.

General Manager Bruno M. Marques told reporters about the difficult and costly renovation work, including an LED lighting system and state-of-the-art technology for video and web presentations.

Makkos talked about the renovation and told TNH “that this renovation is the largest one we completed after two decades and the second since we acquired the building. Taste and mindset often changes from time to time and refurbishment is deemed necessary.”Referring to the business plan, Makkos emphasized that he focuses on three key pillars, better quality, better service, and affordable prices. “What changes the whole plan is that the refurbishments and upgrades are now necessary,” he added.

Kaloidis also publicly expressed his gratitude for Makkos because, as he pointed out, he was responsible for the renovations. “The venue is open for every event, as well as for charity events, and Mr. Kaloidis has proven this beyond any doubt,” said Makkos, in return. He also expressed his readiness to open Terrace on the Park gates to the leaders of Greece and Cyprus when coming to New York and wishing to speak to the Greek community.