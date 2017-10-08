St. Thomas Church in Cherry Hill Celebrates its Golden Jubilee (Vid)

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The parish of St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill, NJ, celebrated its Golden Jubilee last weekend. The festivities started on September 30 with the Vespers serviceand continued on October 1, with the hierarchical Divine Liturgy and ordination tothe priesthood of DeaconEleftherios Plevrakis.

The gala dinner in the evening at the Adelphia Restaurant in Bedford concluded the celebration, commemorating the Church’s 50 years.

In attendance were Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey, Bishop Athanasios of Kisumu and Western …