Mitsotakis Stresses Need to Support Businesses with Fiscal Incentives

Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday during his speech to a conference on workers and the unemployed stressed the need to support businesses with fiscal incentives and reduction of non-wage cost.

Following the speeches of three representatives of successful companies that were the speakers of the first panel and outlined how they managed to maintain and grow even in times of crisis, Mitsotakis said: Against the pessimism that prevails, these people did not accept modesty and targeted the global market.

He noted that the aim is to create extrovert businesses, with workers who use the high potential of universities, pay well and offer good environment and teamwork.

“It must be a main target of the government to support such businesses,” Mitsotakis said, adding, “we are talking about big investments like Helleniko, Skouries, etc. Mitsotakis also stressed the importance of creating a new generation that perceives entrepreneurship in the aforementioned terms.

“Healthy new entrepreneurship will be based on tax incentives, training and facilitating access to better manpower,” he underlined.