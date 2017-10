Are we smarter than a fifth grader? Apparently not.

I woke up this morning to news that Kim Jong-un had responded to the president’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly with a counter-threat.Not only was North Korea considering the detonation of a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean as a response to increased sanctions lodged against it, but the pugnacious leader, a sort of Asian Trump doppelganger, had crafted a more personal response using the first-person pronoun.”I will make the …