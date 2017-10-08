Our Everyday Greek: This October we Speak in Greek about our Homework

Easy and common phrases you may use to describe in Greek your Greek class.

DO YOU DO YOUR HOMEWORK?

Greek phrase Pronunciation Translation

Ε: Γράφετε YRAfete Do you write

ασκήσεις στο σπίτι; aSKEEsis STO SPEEti? the homework?

Μ: Ναι, γράφουμε NE, YRAfoome Yes, we write

ασκήσεις aSKEEsis exercises.

στο βιβλίο STO viVLEEo in the book

με μολύβι. ME moLEEvi. with a pencil.

Ε: Έχετε μολύβια Ehete moLEEvia Do you have pencils

στο σχολείο; STO shoLEEo? at school?

Μ: Έχουμε κασετίνα Ehoome kaseTEEna We have a pencil case

με γόμα, στυλό …