The Biography of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is celebrating a quarter of a century as the “first among equals” and a recent biography tells his story. Bartholomew: Apostle and Visionary by John Chryssavgis includes a Foreword by Pope Francis and reflections by a diverse group of people you might not expect to be included in a book about the Patriarch Bartholomew.

As noted in the book’s description, “Surrounded on all sides by Islam, the beloved Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew continues to impact the world for Christ from his seat in Constantinople, a city central to Christian history.”

The book also includes many historic photographs of Patriarch Bartholomew highlighting what an extraordinary journey he had had so far from his youth on the island of Imvros to the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

As the book description continues, “The Orthodox Church, that great beacon of the East, now boasts 300 million members worldwide. In one of the most remarkable tenures of the patriarchate it has been more than twenty-five years since Bartholomew first accepted this ministerial position, which is considered ‘first among equals’ of all Orthodox leaders around the world. He is viewed by many to be a strong, humble leader who is well-loved across a wide variety of political and religious boundaries.”

Author John Chryssavgis was given unfettered access to church files, Bartholomew’s personal notes, and the patriarch himself, to write the story of a man “who has longed to serve God, the Church, and the world his entire life.”

“Through personal and institutional challenges, Bartholomew continues to strive toward unity within the Orthodox community and build bridges to others. It is a task that can be as daunting as it is important. This book removes the veil that some may have placed upon this joyful man of God who is anything but mysterious, as evidenced by the heartfelt contributions to the book from world dignitaries, influencers, and religious leaders Pope Francis, Pope Benedict XVI, Rowan Williams, Rabbi David Rosen, George Stephanopoulos, Jane Goodall, Joe Biden, Jr., and Al Gore, Jr.”

The book’s description urges the reader to, “Discover for yourself the man who embodies the meaning of the word ecumenical—while not altering one thing in what he believes—and experience his passion for God, the Church, and the world.”

According to the author’s biography, John Chryssavgis, Archdeacon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, was born in Australia, studied theology in Athens and New York, and holds a doctorate from the University of Oxford. He co-founded St Andrew’s Theological College in Australia, where he taught religious studies at the University of Sydney before moving to Boston as professor of theology. A clergyman of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, he currently serves as theological advisor to the Ecumenical Patriarch on environmental issues. The author of over thirty books and numerous articles in several languages on theology and spirituality, his publications include the award-winning In the Heart of the Desert and three volumes of collected works by Patriarch Bartholomew. Chryssavgis resides in Harpswell, ME.

Bartholomew: Apostle and Visionary by John Chryssavgis is available online and in bookstores.