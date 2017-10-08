Charleston’s Greek Heritage by George J. Morris is a history where remembrance and preservation are artfully combined (Charleston, History Press: 2008). This volume opens with an Acknowledgments page and Introduction followed by eight chapters: 1) First Greek Settler in Charleston and North America; 2) The Early Greek Immigrants of Charleston; 3) The Greek Orthodox Church of Holy Trinity and the Charleston Community; 4) Church-affiliated Organizations; 5) Greek American Organizations; 6) Greek-American/American-Greek; 7) Cemeteries; and then 8) Miscellaneous Information of Interest. …