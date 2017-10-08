Letter to the Editor: Dabilis Rightly Wants Greek Block of Turkey’s EU Bid

To the Editor:

I am writing about Andy Dabilis’ article, “Now it’s Time for Greece to Stop Backing Turkey’s EU Bid” (Sept. 16). I agree with him 100%.

Turkey doesn’t belong with other civilized and democratic nations. It is run by a dictator who thinks he is a modern sultan trying to revive the Ottoman Empire. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is a doormat and doesn’t have any guts. Turkey violates Greek airspace and declares some islands belong to it. The most disgraceful is that Turkey wants Hagia Sophia to become a mosque. Yet Tsipras wants to build a mosque in Greece instead of helping Greeks in need.

To sum it up, Turkey is a violent and barbarous country, and should not be allowed to join the EU. Understanding Turkey’s terrible human rights record should say it all.

Andy Lampros

Danvers, MA