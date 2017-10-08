Red Bull “Art of Motion” Freerunning and Parkour Competition in Santorini

The Red Bull ‘Art of Motion’ Freerunning and Parkour Competition returns to the island of Santorini on Saturday, with athletes strutting their stuff over the multi-coloured rooftops of Oia, a ‘natural’ and idyllic parkour course.

A total of 187 athletes will participate in the 7th Red Bull Art of Motion.

Parkour or “The Art of Flying,” as described by the people who live the parkour life, is a non-competitive physical and spiritual art whose aim is the rapid, safe and optimal way to move from one place to another in the environment, using only human abilities. Its name originates from the French term for a military obstacle course – “parcours du combattant” – while it’s the number one sport on YouTube with more than 20 million uploads.

In its turn, parkour evolved into “freerunning” – a more acrobatic form and expressive form influenced by the martial arts that has shed many of the restrictions of parkour – which first appeared in 2013. The movement in freerunning is more flowing and has been compared to the movement of animals or the flow of water.

In 2015 Santorini acquired its own Freerunning School. More than 600 athletes from 55 countries have so far taken part in the Red Bull Art of Motion in Santorini.