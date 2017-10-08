Digital Policy Min Pappas: Elections Will Be Held in 2019

ATHENS – Elections will be held in 2019 and we will win them, Minister for Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Media Nikos Pappas said on Sunday in an interview with “Realnews” newspaper.

The programme will be concluded and the targets will met, Pappas underlined.

Commenting on Eurogroup’s chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem’s statement that elections must be held in 2019, he said that Dijsselbloem said what many people think in Europe: “Τhat the country is well performing, that the government has succeeded” and that the partners acknowledge the effort the government is making.

Pappas noted that “the government does not raise a question about the presence or not of the IMF in the program. What it is asking for is to fully respect what has been agreed on each side.”

“Greece has delivered on its promises; now it is the partners’ turn to do the same,” he stressed.